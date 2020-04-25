1 hour ago - Health

States stockpile hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus as FDA issues warning

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., are building up stores of the anti-malarial drug President Trump previously touted as a possible solution for the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration advised doctors Friday against prescribing hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine to coronavirus patients as it appears to be causing some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

  • 'The warning comes as doctors at a New York hospital published a report that heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo Trump has promoted," AP notes.

What they're saying: "While clinical trials are ongoing to determine the safety and effectiveness of these drugs for COVID-19, there are known side effects of these medications that should be considered," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The state of play: Some health experts worry the public could misuse the drug if it is made more widely available.

  • Oklahoma spent $2 million acquiring the drugs.
  • Utah and Ohio spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, per AP.
  • New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas also received donations of the drug from Amneal Pharmaceutical, a private company in New Jersey.
  • Florida received 1 million doses from the Israeli company Teva Pharmaceutical.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 2,887,894 — Total deaths: 202,368 — Total recoveries — 814,025Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 933,933 — Total deaths: 53,449 — Total recoveries — 99,777 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurersChamber of Commerce to send reopening letter.
  4. Public health updates: Some young coronavirus patients are having severe strokes — Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. World latest: Spain's prime minister looks to ease coronavirus restrictions in May — Boris Johnson returning to work after virus recovery — India begins to relax lockdown measures — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  7. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

