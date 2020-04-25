States stockpile hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus as FDA issues warning

At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., are building up stores of the anti-malarial drug President Trump previously touted as a possible solution for the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration advised doctors Friday against prescribing hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine to coronavirus patients as it appears to be causing some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

'The warning comes as doctors at a New York hospital published a report that heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo Trump has promoted," AP notes.

What they're saying: "While clinical trials are ongoing to determine the safety and effectiveness of these drugs for COVID-19, there are known side effects of these medications that should be considered," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The state of play: Some health experts worry the public could misuse the drug if it is made more widely available.

Oklahoma spent $2 million acquiring the drugs.

Utah and Ohio spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, per AP.

New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas also received donations of the drug from Amneal Pharmaceutical, a private company in New Jersey.

Florida received 1 million doses from the Israeli company Teva Pharmaceutical.

