States stockpile hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus as FDA issues warning
Photo: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., are building up stores of the anti-malarial drug President Trump previously touted as a possible solution for the novel coronavirus, AP reports.
Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration advised doctors Friday against prescribing hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine to coronavirus patients as it appears to be causing some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.
- 'The warning comes as doctors at a New York hospital published a report that heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo Trump has promoted," AP notes.
What they're saying: "While clinical trials are ongoing to determine the safety and effectiveness of these drugs for COVID-19, there are known side effects of these medications that should be considered," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.
The state of play: Some health experts worry the public could misuse the drug if it is made more widely available.
- Oklahoma spent $2 million acquiring the drugs.
- Utah and Ohio spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, per AP.
- New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas also received donations of the drug from Amneal Pharmaceutical, a private company in New Jersey.
- Florida received 1 million doses from the Israeli company Teva Pharmaceutical.
