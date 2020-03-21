55 mins ago - Health

Trump touts drugs not yet approved by FDA for treating coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Trump briefs the press on March 20. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Saturday that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, and azithromycin, an antibiotic, "have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" when taken together — as novel coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.

Reality check, via Axios' Sam Baker: Hydroxychloroquine has shown some promise against the coronavirus in a very small French study, but it is not federally approved to treat the COVID-19 because no official studies have been conducted to determine whether it's both safe and effective for those sick patients.

  • "What I said is that we don’t have definitive proof that it works," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday on Fox, in regards to the anti-malarial drug chloroquine. "So what we need to do, since there are suggestions anecdotally that it works, try to get it available, but to do it in the context of a protocol where we accomplish two things."
  • "We make something that’s maybe hope and promising for someone, at the same time we determine whether or not it’s safe and whether or not it actually does work," Fauci added.

Go deeper: Chloroquine, an old anti-malarial drug, takes the coronavirus spotlight

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens

Chloroquine, an old anti-malarial drug, takes the coronavirus spotlight

A worker checks the production of chloroquine in China. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Trump administration is taking a very public interest in chloroquine, an old, cheap anti-malarial drug, as a potential coronavirus treatment, although it's way too soon to put much stock in its effectiveness.

What they're saying: The Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the drug can reduce the duration of patients' symptoms in mild to moderate cases, or to reduce "viral shedding," which helps prevent disease spread.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Scoop: Bayer to donate potential coronavirus drug to U.S.

Nurses screen patients for COVID-19 virus testing at a drive-up location outside Medstar St. Mary's Hospital on March 17, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pharma company Bayer will soon make a large donation to the U.S. government of a drug that has shown some promise in helping patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, according to a senior Health and Human Services official and another source with direct knowledge.

Why it matters: It doesn't hurt to have a potential treatment on hand, but we're still a very long way from having an approved, clinically tested treatment for the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Experimental coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The vaccine that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and drugmaker Moderna have been developing to combat the coronavirus is ready to be tested on humans, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal.

The state of play: The rapidly developed vaccine will be tested on 20–25 healthy volunteers in April to determine whether two doses will be safe and generate an immune response to protect against infection. Results will be available in July or August, Fauci told WSJ.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Health