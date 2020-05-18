Stunned Fox News host reacts to Trump taking hydroxychloroquine
Immediately after President Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus, Fox News host Neil Cavuto warned viewers that the drug could have deadly consequences for patients with health risks: "It will kill you. I cannot stress enough."
Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that hydroxychloroquine, which has not been proven to prevent coronavirus infections, could cause heart complications in positive COVID-19 patients.
What they’re saying: Cavuto cited multiple studies disproving Trump's claims on the drug's effectiveness in treating the virus, and he rebuked the president's suggestion that there is "nothing to lose."
- "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or worst-case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress enough, this will kill you."
- "This is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home, or assuming, well the president of the United States says it's OK. ... I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life-and-death point. Be very, very careful."