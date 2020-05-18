Stunned Fox News host reacts to Trump taking hydroxychloroquine

Immediately after President Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus, Fox News host Neil Cavuto warned viewers that the drug could have deadly consequences for patients with health risks: "It will kill you. I cannot stress enough."

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that hydroxychloroquine, which has not been proven to prevent coronavirus infections, could cause heart complications in positive COVID-19 patients.

What they’re saying: Cavuto cited multiple studies disproving Trump's claims on the drug's effectiveness in treating the virus, and he rebuked the president's suggestion that there is "nothing to lose."