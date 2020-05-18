35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Stunned Fox News host reacts to Trump taking hydroxychloroquine

Immediately after President Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus, Fox News host Neil Cavuto warned viewers that the drug could have deadly consequences for patients with health risks: "It will kill you. I cannot stress enough."

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that hydroxychloroquine, which has not been proven to prevent coronavirus infections, could cause heart complications in positive COVID-19 patients.

What they’re saying: Cavuto cited multiple studies disproving Trump's claims on the drug's effectiveness in treating the virus, and he rebuked the president's suggestion that there is "nothing to lose."

  • "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or worst-case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress enough, this will kill you."
  • "This is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home, or assuming, well the president of the United States says it's OK. ... I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life-and-death point. Be very, very careful."

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

Trump says he has offered to fire any Obama-appointed inspector general

President Trump confirmed on Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested that he remove State Department inspector general Steve Linick, but insisted that he doesn't know Linick or specifically why Pompeo wanted him gone.

What he's saying: "I offered most of my people, almost all of them — I said, you know these are Obama appointees. If you'd like to let them go, I think you should let them go. ... I said who appointed him? They said President Obama. I said, look, I'll terminate him. I don't know what's going on other than that."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,775,000 — Total deaths: 317,515 — Total recoveries — 1,612,924Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,500,753 — Total deaths: 90,312 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine about a week ago despite FDA warnings.
  4. World: China's President Xi accepted invite to address virtual gathering of World Health Organization.
  5. Wall Street: The stock market had its best day since early April, driven by positive news of Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial.
  6. States: Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

