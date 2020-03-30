22 mins ago - Health

Trump: Some hospitals are hoarding ventilators

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump during his coronavirus briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump said during a briefing at the White House on Sunday some hospitals and health care workers were "hoarding equipment including ventilators" and suggested reporters and states look into the increased demand for masks.

Why it matters: Per Axios' Joann Muller, the United States was caught flat-footed by the surge in demand for medical supplies needed in the treatment of the novel coronavirus with U.S. hospitals, doctors and nurses across the country reporting a shortage.

Details: At the briefing, Trump questioned why there was such an increase in demand for masks, citing one New York hospital that he said is "packed all the time" that has gone from using 10,000 to 20,000 masks per week to 200,000 to 300,000.

  • "Something’s going on, and you ought to look into it as reporters," he said. "Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door? How do you go from 10,000 to 300,000?"
"We do have a problem of hoarding.  We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals, frankly — individual hospitals and hospital chains — we have them hoarding equipment, including ventilators.  We have to release those ventilators, especially hospitals that are never going to use them.  They have to release them."
— Trump's briefing remarks
  • Trump offered no evidence for his assertion, but his 2020 campaign team tweeted a video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) saying earlier this month, "There have been thefts of medical equipment and masks from hospitals ... Not just people taking a couple or three, I mean just actual thefts of those products." Axios has contacted Cuomo's office for comment.

What they're saying: Greater New York Hospital Association president Kenneth Raske said in a statement New York’s health care workers are "treating exploding numbers of Covid-19 patients around the clock — willingly and without complaint."

  • My daughter, an ICU nurse at a New York City hospital, is one of them,” Raske said. "They deserve better than their president suggesting that PPE is 'going out the back door’ of New York hospitals."
  • Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement Trump's claims were "ridiculous and completely false." "Today’s conspiracy mongering from our president is among the most reckless and ignorant moves he has made during this crisis, and there have been many," Biden added. "Lives hang in the balance."

