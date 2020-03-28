19 mins ago - Health

How America’s ventilator shortage became GM’s problem

Joann Muller

GM and Ventec Life Systems are partnering to build ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Ventec

President Trump on Friday ordered General Motors to make ventilators to help coronavirus patients — something the automaker was already on track to do.

Why it matters: The United States was caught flat-footed by the surge in demand for medical supplies. If the federal government had enlisted manufacturers earlier, when the virus was beginning to spread throughout the world, GM and other manufacturers could already be producing thousands of ventilators per month.

  • Instead, they're just beginning to ramp up, with significant production volumes not likely until the end of April or later — too late, perhaps, to make a difference in New York or other emerging hot spots.

Where it stands: At a press briefing Friday, Trump said the administration is working with about 10 ventilator companies to increase production, and he named White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to oversee the effort.

  • Over the next 100 days, said Trump, "we will make or get" more than 100,000 additional ventilators.

Trump singled out GM for "wasting time," however, saying he would enforce the Defense Production Act, a wartime measure, to compel the company to "accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators."

The catch: He's attacking the only automaker that is making significant progress toward ventilator production.

While others like Ford and Tesla are conferring with existing ventilator manufacturers to see how they can help them expand production capacity, GM and a partner, Ventec Life Systems, are already gearing up to make the machines at a GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

  • Over the past week, GM and Ventec found global sources for all 700 necessary components in Ventec's multi-function ventilators.
  • Suppliers have been told to gear up for production of as many as 200,000 machines.
  • Unlike a car assembly line, the manufacturing process is fairly labor-intensive. GM plans to deploy 1,000 hand-raisers among its existing employees, and may hire new workers, too.

Between the lines: Trump has been a critic of GM and its chief executive, Mary Barra, for closing plants in the U.S., which seemed to play into his decision to enforce the DPA against GM and no other automakers.

  • While he said GM and Ventec wavered on how many ventilators they could deliver and how much it would cost, his explanation quickly belied his feelings toward the automaker.
  • "I didn’t go into it with a very favorable view," he told reporters Friday. "I was extremely unhappy they left Lordstown, Ohio. I love Ohio," which is an important swing state in the 2020 presidential race. "That would be a good place to build the ventilators."
  • GM sold its former Lordstown assembly plant last year, however, and recently announced plans to open a $2.3 billion battery factory nearby, creating 1,100 jobs.

What's next: After GM-built prototypes are validated and the Kokomo plant is cleared by the FDA — likely by the end of April — the two companies plan to scale up to 10,000 ventilators a month, compared to the 250 per month that Ventec currently produces.

President Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

At President Trump's urging, automakers have mobilized with astonishing speed to help medical equipment makers produce much-needed ventilators and masks to fight the coronavirus.

But, but, but: With pressure mounting as the pandemic spreads and mixed signals coming from the White House's emergency response team, an agitated president lashed out at GM and Ford Friday morning on Twitter.

In just four days, General Motors fast-tracked a plan to help a stretched medical device company build 200,000 badly needed ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: It's not only a symbol of GM's significant industrial might 11 years after a government-brokered bankruptcy. It also shows how President Trump is squeezing American businesses to act.

President Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

General Motors is exploring how it can help a small ventilator manufacturer ramp up production, but it is unlikely to make medical equipment itself as part of a broader wartime response to the novel coronavirus, as President Trump suggested Friday.

Why it matters: While GM CEO Mary Barra offered the automaker's help in fighting the global pandemic, the company is scrambling to keep up with the president's public statements. But it is wrong to assume that automakers can quickly retool industrial factories to make precision medical equipment the way they made bombs, tanks and airplanes during World War II.

