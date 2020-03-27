59 mins ago - Health

Trump orders GM to up ventilator production through Defense Production Act

Orion Rummler

President Trump briefs reporters with the White House coronavirus task force on March 26. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump authorized the use of the Defense Production Act on Friday to direct General Motors to prioritize building ventilators for patients affected by the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: America's hospitals, doctors and nurses have urged Trump since last week to use the DPA to ramp up the country's domestic production of medical supplies crucial for health care workers, saying "there will not be enough medical supplies" without it.

What they're saying: "Ventec, GM and our supply base have been working around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need. Our commitment to build Ventec’s high-quality critical care ventilator, VOCSN, has never wavered," General Motors said in a statement on Friday.

  • "The partnership between Ventec and GM combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible. The entire GM team is proud to support this initiative."

Flashback: "As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke 'P,' Trump tweeted earlier on Friday, previewing his decision to invoke the act.

  • The White House deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems was originally planned to be announced on Wednesday, but was called off to buy more time for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess whether the estimated cost of more than $1 billion was too expensive.

Go deeper: Defense Production Act: What you need to know

Go deeper

Joann Muller

GM is trying to help speed up ventilator production, and keep up with Trump

President Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

General Motors is exploring how it can help a small ventilator manufacturer ramp up production, but it is unlikely to make medical equipment itself as part of a broader wartime response to the novel coronavirus, as President Trump suggested Friday.

Why it matters: While GM CEO Mary Barra offered the automaker's help in fighting the global pandemic, the company is scrambling to keep up with the president's public statements. But it is wrong to assume that automakers can quickly retool industrial factories to make precision medical equipment the way they made bombs, tanks and airplanes during World War II.

Go deeperArrowMar 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula PeranoJoann Muller

GM deal for ventilators stalls as White House shops around

Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The White House canceled an announcement planned for Wednesday on a proposed venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to build necessary ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak, the New York Times first reported and Axios confirmed.

What we know: The announcement was called off to buy more time for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess whether the estimated cost of more than $1 billion was too expensive, and how many ventilators would be produced. Per the Times, the deal could still happen, but government officials are currently looking at other proposals.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Joann Muller

Trump's coronavirus pressure on GM seems to be working

In just four days, General Motors fast-tracked a plan to help a stretched medical device company build 200,000 badly needed ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: It's not only a symbol of GM's significant industrial might 11 years after a government-brokered bankruptcy. It also shows how President Trump is squeezing American businesses to act.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health