Why it matters: As part of the settlement, Trump was required to agree to 19 admissions, "acknowledging his personal misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation," James said.

Consequently, the president has admitted that more than $2.8 million that his foundation raised at a 2016 veterans fundraiser in Iowa "was in fact a campaign event," the New York Times notes. Charities are not allowed to get involved in political campaigns.

Another serious admission is that Trump used foundation funds to "settle obligations of some of his for-profit companies, including a golf club in Westchester County, N.Y., and Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida which he frequently visits," the NYT reports.

The big picture: The Trump Foundation agreed to dissolve last year in compliance with the lawsuit. Last month, a judge ordered the president and his three elder children make the substantial donations to eight nonprofit organizations as part of the settlement.

Trump has also agreed to "restrictions on future charitable service and ongoing reporting to the Office of the Attorney General, in the event he creates a new charity," James said.

The settlement included mandatory training requirements for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, which James said they'd already completed.

What they're saying: "Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain," James said in her statement.

"My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law — not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States."

The other side: "Our case was amicably resolved weeks ago," attorneys for Trump said in a statement issued to news outlets. "The legacy of the Trump Foundation — which gave away many millions to those in need at virtually no cost — is secure."

