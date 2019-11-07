A judge has ordered President Trump and his children to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement with the New York state attorney general's office involving "persistent" violations of charities law, reports CNN.

Why it matters: The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps violated state and federal campaign finance laws in 2016 by using the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status "as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests." The Trump Foundation agreed to dissolve last December in compliance with the lawsuit.

