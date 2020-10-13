12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Fauci's "pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications"

Fauci testifying on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci's coronavirus response in a Tuesday tweet, saying that the doctor's "pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications."

The state of play: The president's criticism comes after Fauci balked over the weekend at a clip of him being used in a Trump campaign ad touting the president's actions during the pandemic.

  • The ad features a clip of Fauci saying, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing any more." The campaign edited the clip to make it appear as if Fauci was talking about Trump. Fauci said that he made the comments months ago and was speaking broadly about the efforts of federal health officials.
  • "The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials," Fauci told CNN.
  • The Trump campaign said the clip "is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr. Fauci was praising the work of the Trump administration."

The big picture: The Trump administration has faced criticism for silencing Fauci and other top health officials, who have frequently been forced to correct the president's misleading claims about the coronavirus.

Flashback: Trump's tweet mocked Fauci's appearance to throw out the first pitch at Opening Day for the MLB's Washington Nationals in July — and the doctor's pitch was notably off-target.

Fauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, told CNN on Monday that the Trump campaign should stop airing an ad that uses comments he made without his permission and out of context.

Why it matters: Fauci describes himself as apolitical and says he has never endorsed a political candidate in five decades of public service. He later told The Daily Beast there's "not a chance" that he would resign if the Trump campaign continued to feature him, but added, "By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test "on consecutive days," according to a memo from White House physician Sean Conley shared by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley did not specify what days Trump tested negative.

The state of play: The memo comes days after Conley said Trump had met the "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

