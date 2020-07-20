Anthony Fauci to throw out first pitch at Washington Nationals' Opening Day

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day on July 23.

Why it matters: Fauci, who the team called a "Nats super-fan," is the nation's top infectious diseases expert and has been one of the most trusted voices in America during the coronavirus pandemic. He has recently faced attacks from members of the Trump administration who have sought to discredit him.

What they're saying: "Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the Nationals said in a statement.

