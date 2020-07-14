Fauci on who to trust amid coronavirus: "Stick with respected medical authorities"

When asked on Tuesday who the public can trust during the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony Fauci said that people "can trust respected medical authorities ... who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data."

Why it matters: Fauci's comments come as the White House tries to sideline the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director in the middle of the pandemic. Multiple media outlets received a statement on Monday from an unnamed White House official that listed each time Fauci was "wrong on things" in COVID-19's early days.

What Fauci is saying: "So if I were to give advice to you and your family and friends of your family, I would say that's the safest to do — to listen to the recommendations from that category of people. But it's entirely understandable how the public can get mixed messages and then get a bit confused about what they should do."

The big picture: Fauci's relationships with the Trump administration has been tense as disagreements emerge on topics such as the reopening of schools, testing and the use of treatments like hydroxychloroquine.