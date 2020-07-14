2 hours ago - Health

Fauci on who to trust amid coronavirus: "Stick with respected medical authorities"

When asked on Tuesday who the public can trust during the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony Fauci said that people "can trust respected medical authorities ... who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data."

Why it matters: Fauci's comments come as the White House tries to sideline the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director in the middle of the pandemic. Multiple media outlets received a statement on Monday from an unnamed White House official that listed each time Fauci was "wrong on things" in COVID-19's early days.

What Fauci is saying: "So if I were to give advice to you and your family and friends of your family, I would say that's the safest to do — to listen to the recommendations from that category of people. But it's entirely understandable how the public can get mixed messages and then get a bit confused about what they should do."

The big picture: Fauci's relationships with the Trump administration has been tense as disagreements emerge on topics such as the reopening of schools, testing and the use of treatments like hydroxychloroquine.

  • Fauci said last week that he hasn't seen Trump at the White House since June 2.

Jul 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McEnany denies White House issued "opposition research" on Fauci

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied Monday that the White House released "opposition research" on Anthony Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus, despite the fact that multiple media outlets received a statement from an unnamed White House official that listed the times Fauci was "wrong on things" in the pandemic's early days.

The big picture: McEnany painted the statement as "a direct answer to what was a direct question" for a Washington Post piece, but the administration forwarded that document to other outlets, including CNN, which described it as "[resembling] opposition research on a political opponent."

Jul 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign condemns White House attacks on Fauci

The Biden campaign issued a statement on Monday slamming President Trump for reportedly seeking to discredit Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the U.S.

The state of play: Over the weekend, a number of media outlets received a statement from an unnamed White House official that listed the times Fauci was "wrong on things" in the pandemic's early days.

Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Fauci hasn't briefed Trump on coronavirus in at least two months

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Financial Times on Friday that he last saw President Trump in person at the White House on June 2 — and hasn't briefed the president on the coronavirus pandemic for at least two months.

Why it matters: His comments indicate that a rift may be growing between Trump and his top infection disease expert as the worst pandemic in a century surges in multiple states around the U.S.

