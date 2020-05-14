Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on schools

President Trump called on governors to work to reopen schools, taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly, AP reports. The president accused Fauci of wanting "to play all sides of the equation."

Fauci warned in Senate testimony: "We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful, particularly when it comes to children."

Trump said: "I was surprised by his answer, actually, because, you know, it’s just — to me, it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools."

He told Fox Business: “I totally disagree with [Fauci] on schools.”

