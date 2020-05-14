2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on schools

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump called on governors to work to reopen schools, taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly, AP reports. The president accused Fauci of wanting "to play all sides of the equation."

  • Fauci warned in Senate testimony: "We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful, particularly when it comes to children."

Trump said: "I was surprised by his answer, actually, because, you know, it’s just — to me, it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools."

  • He told Fox Business: “I totally disagree with [Fauci] on schools.”

Trump speaks speaks with North Dakota and Colorado governors on May 13 in the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people," and said that NIAD Director Anthony Fauci's caution on reopening schools was "not an acceptable answer" while meeting with governors at the White House.

Reality check: The CDC is spending more than $2 million to find out why some children are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, as kids in at least 15 states and five European countries have suffered from a severe inflammatory illness that could be linked to the virus.

14 hours ago - Health

Powell joins the battle over fiscal spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After the House of Representatives released a proposed $3 trillion relief bill on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell weighed in, backing calls for Congress to do more to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Expectations for the pandemic-fueled recession are morphing from a short-term downturn to a potentially yearslong slog and economists are urging policymakers to adjust government spending accordingly.

46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Sports betting, two years later

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Two years ago today, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which had prevented states from creating their own sports betting regulations.

Where things stand: 24 months later, 18 states and counting have legalized it, launching an explosive new industry that touches sports, media, technology and more (though the pandemic has slowed growth in what was set to be a big year).

1 hour ago - Sports