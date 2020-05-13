29 mins ago - Health

Trump pushes for schools to reopen, despite caution from Fauci

Trump speaks speaks with North Dakota and Colorado governors on May 13 in the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people," and said that NIAD Director Anthony Fauci's caution on reopening schools was "not an acceptable answer" while meeting with governors at the White House.

Reality check: The CDC is spending more than $2 million to find out why some children are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, as kids in at least 15 states and five European countries have suffered from a severe inflammatory illness that could be linked to the virus.

  • Adults over 65 are most frequently hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to other age groups, CDC data show.
  • Early studies from China and the U.S. indicate that while children of all ages are at risk for the coronavirus, they have been experiencing milder complications from the disease than adults, per the CDC.

Yes, but: Fauci stressed in a hearing on Tuesday that "we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China or in Europe."

  • "...we don't know everything about this virus and we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children," he said in the Senate hearing.
  • "For example, right now children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki syndrome. I think we better be careful if we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects," he said.

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 102 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday press briefing. Three children in the state have died: an 18-year old girl, a 5-year old boy, and a 7-year old boy. 14 other states and five European countries have also reported cases, Cuomo said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities

CDC Director Robert Redfield and President Trump on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The CDC created detailed guidance on when and how to ease local coronavirus lockdown restrictions that includes a warning of future flareups, according to a document obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: The CDC's 63-page plan, which was part of the guidance previously shelved by the White House, provides more specific instructions for state and local governments than the Trump administration's "Opening Up America Again" plan, which ultimately delegated reopening decisions to local officials.

