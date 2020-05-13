1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

K-12 schools face unprecedented options amid coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's educators and students have a daunting year ahead as the coronavirus pandemic carries on.

The big picture: "Saturday school" and "summer school" used to evoke images of punishment for American kids, but they may need to become commonplace for everybody.

  • And on top of it all, some children will come back with trauma — from the loss of family members, economic hardship and anxiety about their own health and well-being.

The state of play: Changes under discussion include, per the AP...

  • Some states may start way earlier: California is considering late July in the hope that it will help catch kids back up.
  • Others are pushing for permanent changes: A Maryland lawmaker wants to move to year-round schooling on a quarters system.
  • Social distancing will require more classroom space: Expect trailers and tents, plus retrofits of big spaces like gyms.
  • School will also shoot for mixes of in-person and online classes: If you're a parent wondering how this could work when it comes to child care, you aren't alone.

Between the lines: This will impose a huge burden on teachers, who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed.

  • That's for those who go back: Roughly 20% of teachers are over 55, and many who are at high risk might not return to classrooms anytime soon.
  • The American Federation of Teachers launched several capstone lesson plans yesterday to help K-12 teachers measure student progress during school closures, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.
  • “We cannot lose sight of the fact that students already have completed at least seven months of learning," said AFT president Randi Weingarten. "We need to make sure to honor this, not invalidate it, and offer kids both closure and a bridge to next year."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Largest 4-year public university in U.S. pivots to online learning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largest four-year public university in the U.S. will primarily teach classes online this fall, California State University Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday in a statement.

Why it matters: The decision, which affects almost half a million students, could precede a wider pivot to online learning as American universities figure out how to safely open for the new semester.

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 102 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday press briefing. Three children in the state have died: an 18-year old girl, a 5-year old boy, and a 7-year old boy. 14 other states and five European countries have also reported cases, Cuomo said.

