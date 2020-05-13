K-12 schools face unprecedented options amid coronavirus pandemic

America's educators and students have a daunting year ahead as the coronavirus pandemic carries on.

The big picture: "Saturday school" and "summer school" used to evoke images of punishment for American kids, but they may need to become commonplace for everybody.

And on top of it all, some children will come back with trauma — from the loss of family members, economic hardship and anxiety about their own health and well-being.

The state of play: Changes under discussion include, per the AP...

Some states may start way earlier:

California is considering late July in the hope that it will help catch kids back up. Others are pushing for permanent changes:

A Maryland lawmaker wants to move to year-round schooling on a quarters system. Social distancing will require more classroom space:

Expect trailers and tents, plus retrofits of big spaces like gyms. School will also shoot for mixes of in-person and online classes: If you're a parent wondering how this could work when it comes to child care, you aren't alone.

Between the lines: This will impose a huge burden on teachers, who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed.