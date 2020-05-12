1 hour ago - Health

AFT releases capstone lessons to bridge gap for students learning from home

Photo: Erin Clark for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The American Federation of Teachers launched several capstone lesson plans Tuesday to help K-12 teachers measure student progress during school closures and overcome the challenges of a remote learning setting.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the inequalities students face when forced to learn from home, and how teachers must adapt to individual needs like limited broadband or mobile-only devices.

The big picture: About 96% of America's 57 million K-12 students have been affected by school closures, according to AFT.

  • The union's "Culminating Capstone Projects" guide teachers through several personalized projects and lesson plans that can provide limited-to-no technology options for students like posters, brochures or presenting to a teacher by phone.
  • The plans stretch through the remaining weeks of the school year.

What they're saying

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that students already have completed at least seven months of learning. We need to make sure to honor this, not invalidate it, and offer kids both closure and a bridge to next year. With these capstone projects in hand, teachers can hope to engage each and every one of their kids before school breaks for the summer—and beyond.”
— Randi Weingarten, AFT president

The bottom line: School districts across the U.S. are still deciding how they're going to outline the school year next fall and whether they will include some spring material from the previous grade.

  • AFT says the projects are designed to help "wrap up the school year, complete during a voluntary summer learning program or even as re-entry into the next year — whenever that happens," according to the lesson plans obtained by Axios.

Go deeper ... Deep Dive: Education upended by coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 27 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 101, with more than 10,900 infections confirmed nationwide on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

Special report: Coronavirus puts youth sports on pause

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

When you hear "youth sports," colorful images of orange slices and vivid memories of pizza parties might fill your head. Perhaps then your mind shifts to some of the recent trends: skyrocketing costs, participation declines, the rise of specialization and the world of pay-to-play leagues and mega-complexes.

The state of play: The professionalization of youth sports has created a world of private coaching and inter-state travel with families willing — and able — to spend as much as $20,000 per year on youth sports.

Go deeper (7 min. read)ArrowMay 11, 2020 - Sports

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,210,074 — Total deaths: 287,158 — Total recoveries — 1,470,598Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,351,200 — Total deaths: 80,897 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines in Senate testimony.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  6. Media: Disney+ to stream "Hamilton" movie in July, more than a year ahead of schedule.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy