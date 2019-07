On the Russia investigation, Trump repeatedly insisted that former special counsel Robert Mueller's report found "no collusion, no obstruction."

Reality check: Per Axios' Zach Basu, Mueller did not make a ruling on obstruction of justice. Instead, he chose to set out evidence on both sides of the question.

On the Constitution, Trump claimed, "I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."

Reality check: Article II grants the president "executive power;" it does not permit total power for a commander in chief, as the Washington Post points out.

Why it matters: The Washington Post's Fact Checker found Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first 2 years in office. It now estimates he's made 10,796 false or misleading claims in 869 days.

The big picture: The issue of immigration was a focal point of Trump's speech. As with his rally last week, he again went after the 4 Democratic congresswomen of color he targeted in his "go back" tweets, calling them names and attacking what he called the "radical left."

