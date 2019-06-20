President Trump defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a telephone interview on Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night.

Details: Host Sean Hannity suggested to Trump that Pelosi had lost control of the Democratic Party to progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), saying she's the "speaker in name." But Trump replied, "I think Nancy Pelosi probably has control of it, I hear different things but I think she does. She knows what she's doing. We will see how it all comes out out."