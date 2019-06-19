Trump bemoans Democrats putting "wonderful Hope Hicks through Hell"

The big picture: A White House counsel sitting in on the interview has blocked Hicks — the first witness to at least partially comply with a subpoena in the committee's obstruction of justice investigation — from answering any question about her work in the White House or the Trump transition team, according to reporting from Politico and the New York Times. Hicks reportedly refused to answer questions as basic as where her office was located in the White House.

"I’m watching obstruction of justice in action," said House Judiciary member Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). "We’re going to go to court. We’re going to win and just make Hope Hicks come back again and actually answer the questions about her tenure in the White House."

A transcript of the interview is expected to be released within 48 hours.

Worth noting: Special counsel Robert Mueller explicitly did not exonerate Trump. In his first and only on-camera public statement since he was appointed, Mueller took the rare step of publicly stating at a press conference: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

