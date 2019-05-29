Robert Mueller to give public statement on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller will give an on-camera public statement about the Russia investigation at 11 a.m., the Justice Department announced Wednesday. He will not take questions.

Why it matters: This will be the first time Mueller will speak publicly in the two years since his appointment as special counsel, and comes amid lingering questions about his objections to Attorney General Bill Barr's handling of the Russia investigation's final report. It also comes as House Democrats have struggled to come to an agreement with Mueller's team about a public testimony, reportedly because of the special counsel's concerns about appearing political.