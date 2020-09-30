47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's debate cleanup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's advisers feel the president needs to outright condemn far-right extremists and white supremacy during his rally tonight in Minnesota.

Why it matters: Trump sent shockwaves during the debate for telling the far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

  • The group is described by the Anti-Defamation League as "misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration."
  • Many congressional Republicans pressed Trump to correct the record today, including Tim Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican.
  • The Trump campaign's view is that he was ambushed by the question and that the president doesn't even know who the Proud Boys are.
  • "We're aggressively pushing back on the narrative," one official told Axios.

Before boarding Marine One this afternoon, Trump told reporters he doesn't know the group, but they should stand down and let law enforcement do its work.

  • One Trump aide said this is a start, but that the general consensus among those close to the president is that he still needs to outright condemn far-right extremists.

Trump’s advisers are also planning to encourage the president to interrupt Joe Biden less in the next two debates.

  • Some Trump aides are privately frustrated with Chris Christie, who called Trump "a little too hot" on the stage after helping him with debate prep.
  • "It was a widely shared consensus," including from Christie, that Trump should be aggressive and go after Biden, one campaign official told Axios.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

What's next: Changes are coming to the debates, with an announcement to come shortly.

  • The Commission on President Debates said it needs "additional structure" before the remaining rounds to avoid last night's unwatchable mess.

Mike AllenAlexi McCammondHans Nichols
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top videos from last night's presidential debate

The most-talked about videos from Sept. 30's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden: