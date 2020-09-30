Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Why it matters: Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate. Trump's refusal to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups has sparked outrage and was celebrated by members of the Proud Boys group on online messaging boards.

What they're saying: "I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment. He was asking Chris what he wanted [him] to say, I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak," Scott said.

Other Republican lawmakers have also responded to Trump's non-condemnation:

  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said "of course" when asked if Trump should have condemned white supremacists, adding, "It was not a Lincoln-Douglas debate, that's for sure."
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said the debate was "a bit turgid in terms of understanding the candidates' positions on the issues," but responded "that's all I have for you" when asked about the white supremacist remarks.
  • Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said, "He should have been very clear, and he should have made it very clear that there's no room for people on the far left or the far right when it comes to either an antifa or these white supremacist groups. He should have been very clear."
  • Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) would not respond to Trump's comments specifically, only saying: "I condemn white supremacy, all extremist groups. I think that all of these groups are hateful and I condemn them in the strongest terms."

Go deeper

Mike AllenAlexi McCammondHans Nichols
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to far-right Proud Boys: "Stand back and stand by"

Asked to condemn white supremacist violence at the first presidential debate on Tuesday, President Trump said the far-right Proud Boys group should "stand back and stand by," before immediately arguing that violence in the U.S. "is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem."

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly been accused of failing to condemn white nationalism and right-wing violence, despite the FBI's assessment that it's the most significant domestic terrorism threat that the country faces. The president has frequently associated antifa and the left-wing violence that has afflicted some U.S. cities with Biden, despite his condemnation of violent protests.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rick Santorum on Trump's Proud Boy comments: He doesn't like condemning supporters

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum, a frequent defender of President Trump, said on CNN that Trump declined to explicitly condemn white supremacists when asked to at Tuesday's debate because he doesn't like to "say something bad about people who support him."

Why it matters: Trump has been criticized repeatedly throughout his tenure for his reticence to condemn right-wing violence, instead opting — as he did at the debate — to divert attention to Antifa and left-wing violence. Trump said on Tuesday that the far-right Proud Boys should "stand back and stand by" — a comment that the group is now seizing on as a dog whistle on online message boards.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow