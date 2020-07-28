43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration to allow yearlong renewals for current DACA recipients

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration is allowing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to renew their protections under the program for one year as officials begin a review of DACA and how the administration attempted to end it, a senior administration official announced Tuesday.

Between the lines: Despite the Supreme Court ruling that Trump illegally ended the Obama-era program in June and a federal judge ruling earlier this month that it must be restored to its full status, the administration will continue to reject new applications, according to the official.

  • A more detailed memo is expected later Tuesday.
  • DACA renewals typically extend for two years — not just one.

"These actions will limit the scope of the program while DHS and the administration review its legality, justifications for a possible wind down and other considerations relevant to deciding whether to keep or wind down the DACA policy," the senior administration official said.

  • The official added that the administration expects to face legal challenges.

The big picture: President Trump and key immigration enforcement leaders have lambasted the court's June decision.

  • Trump tweeted the day after that the administration would be "submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday."
  • But over the past few weeks, as Axios reported, the White House has been eyeing the same decision as inspiration for a series of controversial executive actions —including one that would offer some kind of protections for DACA recipients.

What's next: The review process means that DACA will likely be in place — at least for current recipients — through Election Day, meaning that its ultimate fate could be decided at the ballot box in November.

Read a memo on the new policy.

Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 16,540,137 — Total deaths: 655,300 — Total recoveries — 9,616,147Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,309,230 — Total deaths: 148,298 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: The collision of hurricane season and the coronavirus has arrived — Fauci pushes back on critical Trump retweets.
  4. Business: Fed extends economic support programs through December Moderna's stock rises as it corrals more federal dollars.
  5. World: How long people thought the outbreak’s impact on their country would last.
Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Courtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.