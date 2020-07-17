1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge restores DACA to full power

Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court on June 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) be restored to its full status, following the Supreme Court's decision that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the program.

Why it matters: Friday's decision would force the Trump administration to accept new DACA applications. However, the administration still has legal authority to try to end the program again.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June to uphold protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S., by finding that the administration violated federal law in the way it rescinded the program in 2017.

  • "The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so," Justice Roberts wrote in the Supreme Court's opinion.

Flashback: Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions revoked DACA in the fall of 2017, which kicked off a long process of lawsuits and federal court decisions leading to the Supreme Court taking up the case in November 2019, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Read Friday's decision:

Coalition of businesses urges Trump to keep DACA in place following SCOTUS ruling

Sam Baker
Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court won't block Florida law limiting felons' voting rights

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block Florida's rules that prevent some convicted felons from voting — a temporary win that will leave the state's restrictions in place into the fall, if not longer.

Why it matters: This legal dispute will ultimately determine whether hundreds of thousands of Floridians are eligible to vote — enough to swing an election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 13,921,699 — Total deaths: 593,072 — Total recoveries — 7,795,469Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,622,709 — Total deaths: 138,910 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  5. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  6. Education: Coronavirus threatens kids' food programsHow schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Felix Salmon
25 mins ago - Health

Virus threatens food programs

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Kids will already suffer this fall if they can't return to classrooms, and for millions of them it also threatens their access to nutritious food.

Why it matters: School is not just a place for learning; it's also a place where children get fed. Millions of children who don't go to school on any given day risk going hungry at home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)