Coalition of businesses urges Trump to keep DACA in place following SCOTUS ruling

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A collection of business executives including those of Apple, Facebook, Google and General Motors urged President Trump in a letter on Saturday to keep DACA in place following a recent Supreme Court ruling that deemed the administration's original attempt to shutter the program unconstitutional, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Approximately 800,000 young immigrants rely on DACA as their means to remain in the U.S. Business leaders argued in the letter that deporting DACA recipients would negatively impact the economy and the fight against the coronavirus.

  • "DACA recipients have been critical members of our work force, industries, and communities for years now, and they have abided by the laws and regulations of our country in order to maintain their DACA status," the letter notes.
  • "This is no time to disrupt the economic recovery of our companies and communities, nor time to jeopardize the health and safety of these vulnerable individuals."

What to watch: Trump has suggested he will again attempt to end the DACA program in spite of the Supreme Court decision, per the Times.

Read the letter, provided to Axios by an industry source:

Mike Allen
Scoop: Don Jr. plans convention-week Biden book

Cover via Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus, says he's used the time to finish a book that he'll self-publish the week of the Republican convention, at the end of August.

What he's saying: Don Jr., whose controversial blasts connect with President Trump's base, told me in a phone interview that "Liberal Privilege" will be his effort to paint a picture of Joe Biden and his record that the press ignores.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 12,553,591 — Total deaths: 561,038 — Total recoveries — 6,909,209Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,188,982 — Total deaths: 134,130 — Total recoveries: 983,185 — Total tested: 38,856,341Map.
  3. Public health: We're losing the war on the coronavirus.
  4. Food: How the coronavirus pandemic boosted alternative meat.
  5. World: India reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases soar.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Rural America has its own coronavirus problem.
Ursula Perano
Romney calls Stone commutation "historic corruption"

Sen. Mitt Romney. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday tweeted a scathing response to President Trump's Friday night commutation of former associate Roger Stone's prison sentence, calling the move "[u]nprecedented, historic corruption."

Why it matters: Romney has emerged as the party's most prominent Trump critic. He sent shockwaves through Washington after announcing he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal from office. Now he is the first major GOP lawmaker to condemn Trump's Friday night call regarding Stone.

