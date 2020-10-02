33 mins ago - World

World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump walks at the White House on Thursday, following campaign events in New Jersey. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders were responding on Friday morning to the news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, tweeted Friday morning, "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump and the first lady well in a tweet:

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19."

European Council President Charles Michel also wished them a speedy recovery, adding: "COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live."

Of note: Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted COVID-19. Others include Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Johnson.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
12 hours ago - Health

Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine development is "moving at the speed of science"

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourl speaking in New York City in 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told employees in a letter Thursday that he is disappointed his company's coronavirus vaccine was politicized during this week’s presidential debate, adding that campaign rhetoric about the outbreak and vaccine development is “undercutting public confidence," according to AP and CNBC.

Why it matters: President Trump accused pharmaceutical companies of slowing their COVID-19 vaccine development to hurt him politically at Tuesday's debate, claiming the U.S. is "weeks away from a vaccine," per Stat News.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 34,137,200 — Total deaths: 1,017,083 — Total recoveries: 23,712,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,273,943 — Total deaths: 207,743 — Total recoveries: 2,840,747 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
  3. Politics: House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill — Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing amid pandemic.
  4. Health: Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic" with COVID-19 — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  5. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead — Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus — Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow