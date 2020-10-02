World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump walks at the White House on Thursday, following campaign events in New Jersey. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
World leaders were responding on Friday morning to the news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.tested positive for the coronavirus.
What they're saying: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, tweeted Friday morning, "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump and the first lady well in a tweet:
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19."
European Council President Charles Michel also wished them a speedy recovery, adding: "COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live."
Of note: Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted COVID-19. Others include Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Johnson.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.