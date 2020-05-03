39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims U.S. will have coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020

Alayna Treene

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump asserted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he's "very confident" the U.S. will produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Why it matters: Trump's timeline is much more optimistic than what most public health officials have predicted. Experts estimate a vaccine could take at least 12–18 months to become widely available.

  • Vaccines typically take multiple years to develop. There is still not a vaccine for HIV or Ebola.

What he's saying: "We think we'll have a vaccine by the end of this year and we're pushing very hard. We're building supply lines ... we have many companies who are, I think close," Trump said.

  • "Now, the doctors will say, ‘Well you shouldn’t say that.’ I’ll say what I think ... I think we’re going to have a vaccine much sooner rather than later.”
  • Trump called the work Gilead Sciences is doing on Remdesivir as an example of a potential "game-changer."
  • As Axios' Bob Herman has reported, Remdesivir could provide some help and lay the groundwork for more research, but the drug on its own does not appear to be any kind of "cure" for the novel coronavirus.

Between the lines: "Oxford University scientist John Bell, who is leading one of the efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, said on NBC's 'Meet the Press' Sunday that his research group will likely get evidence on whether the vaccine has efficacy by early June." [Axios]

Oxford University scientist John Bell, who is leading one of the efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that his research group will likely get evidence on whether the vaccine has efficacy by early June.

Why it matters: The world is pinning its hopes on a vaccine for COVID-19 to save lives, help us return to normal and emerge from an economic recession.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 3,503,533— Total deaths: 247,306 — Total recoveries — 1,124,240Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 1,157,687 — Total deaths: 67,674 — Total recoveries — 180,152 — Total tested: 7,053,366Map.
  3. Congress: Republicans and Democrats are miles apart ahead of negotiations over a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Trump administration: Trump predicts vaccine ready by end of year — Pompeo claims there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Exclusive: FEMA chief braces for COVID-infected hurricane season.
  5. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown — Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  6. 2020: Amid VP speculation, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren team up on joint op-ed calling for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Jacob Knutson

Gilead CEO says remdesivir has been donated to treat "most urgent" patients

Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government, which will determine which U.S. cities will receive the drug based on "urgent" need.

Why it matters: The FDA last week granted emergency use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, but it has not granted official regulatory approval. Preliminary data indicates that the drug can help patients recover from the coronavirus more quickly than no treatment, but it does not significantly reduce death.

