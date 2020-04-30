2 hours ago - Health

Why Gilead's coronavirus drug is not a "silver bullet"

Bob Herman

The release of remdesivir data has been a mess. Photo: Ulrich Perrey/AFP via Getty Images

If you feel like you're suffering whiplash from the new, conflicting study data on Gilead Sciences' experimental coronavirus drug, remdesivir, you're not alone.

The big picture: Remdesivir could provide some help and lay the groundwork for more research, but this drug on its own does not appear to be any kind of "cure" for the novel coronavirus.

What's happening: Remdesivir helped coronavirus patients get out of the hospital modestly quicker, based on early reads of an important and rigorously designed trial run by the National Institutes of Health,

  • That could be encouraging for those who get sick.

Yes, but: Analysts and experts were cautious about drawing too many conclusions without the full data from NIH — especially considering the primary outcome was changed mid-trial, and a sepatate randomized trial concluded remdesivir does little, if anything, to combat the virus.

  • "Remdesivir is a real drug for COVID ... but again, not a silver bullet," Umer Raffat, a pharmaceutical analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote to investors on Wednesday.
  • And because the drug has limited efficacy and likely works best before the infection gets too serious, "its availability is not going to move the needle on social distancing relaxation," tweeted Peter Bach, a physician and drug researcher at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The bottom line: This near-constant back-and-forth over remdesivir reinforces how strong the science and data need to be for any treatment, or for the world's best hope: a vaccine.

Bob Herman

Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus

New data were released for Gilead's remdesivir. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences, appears to help coronavirus patients recover more quickly than no treatment at all, but it does not significantly reduce death, according to preliminary data released today from the National Institutes of Health.

Yes, but: A conflicting trial in China, which also released full data today, said the opposite: That remdesivir doesn't appear to have a lot of clinical benefit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Health
Axios

Trump may spend billions to speed vaccine moonshot

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

Trump administration advisers are hinting at a willingness to spend billions and elevate their risk tolerance in the hope of getting coronavirus treatments out this year.

What they're saying: "There had been frustration about how slow CDC was moving on a vaccine, and there had been discussions on how to bypass some of the bureaucracy and speed the process up significantly," a White House official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow14 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

VA secretary defends hydroxychloroquine treatment for veterans

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie on Fox Business on January 7 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a letter on Wednesday that veterans are being treated for the novel coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine only when patients and their doctors find it medically necessary.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration warned doctors last week about prescribing the anti-malarial drug to COVID-19 patients as it appears to be causing some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow10 hours ago - Health