Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus

Bob Herman

New data were released for Gilead's remdesivir. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences, appears to help coronavirus patients recover more quickly than no treatment at all, but it does not significantly reduce death, according to preliminary data released today from the National Institutes of Health.

Yes, but: A conflicting trial in China, which also released full data today, said the opposite: That remdesivir doesn't appear to have a lot of clinical benefit.

Driving the news: The most reliable randomized studies — those where patients who get remdesivir, an antiviral IV medication, are contrasted with people who get a placebo — are finally starting to yield answers. But their contradictory conclusions are sowing more confusion.

The NIH study, a randomized trial of more than 1,000 people, showed hospitalized coronavirus patients who were on remdesivir got better four days faster than those who didn't get the drug (11 days vs. 15 days), but there was no statistically significant reduction in death.

  • The data, which are still undergoing peer review and weren't expected until May, show an "important proof of concept" for remdesivir but aren't necessarily a "knockout," the NIH's Anthony Fauci said at the White House today.
  • It's also worth noting people running the trial changed the primary outcome last month.

The Chinese study, a randomized trial of 237 patients that published in The Lancet (the same trial where a summary was leaked last week), said "remdesivir was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits."

  • The problem: The smaller trial had to stop early because it ran out of patients to enroll.

The bottom line: The NIH study is the gold standard to watch right now, but leading experts ultimately agree the drug isn't something that will save the world from the coronavirus outbreak and at best likely offers limited help for people who get infected.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

NIH to start "Shark Tank" process to speed up coronavirus tests

The U.S. is conducting about 1.6 million COVID-19 tests per week right now. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is spending $1.5 billion in federal stimulus money to speed the development of COVID-19 tests, with a goal of creating "millions" of quick tests every week "by the end of summer 2020, and even more in time for the flu season," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Containing the coronavirus outbreak and resuming a semblance of normal life will require a big increase in the country's testing capacity, which is still well below where experts say it should be.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Health
Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Health