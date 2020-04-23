54 mins ago - Health

Gilead's coronavirus drug flops in first major trial

Bob Herman

Vials of remdesivir, which is administered intravenously. Photo: Ulrich Perrey/AFP via Getty Images

Remdesivir, the drug made by Gilead Sciences that is being tested on coronavirus patients, "was not associated with clinical or virological benefits," according to a leaked summary of a randomized trial posted by the World Health Organization and viewed by STAT and the Financial Times on Thursday.

Why it matters: Experts have placed a lot of hope in remdesivir as an antiviral treatment for COVID-19, but the preliminary results of this study dash a lot of that hope. However, the study is still undergoing peer review, and Gilead is arguing the results weren't characterized appropriately.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Bob Herman

Drugmaker tripled the price of a pill as it pursued coronavirus use

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

This month, Jaguar Health more than tripled the price of its lone FDA-approved drug, right after asking the federal government to expand the use of its drug to coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: Jaguar Health drastically raised the price of a drug during the height of the pandemic, but executives argued the move was needed to stave off the company's collapse.

Orion Rummler

Head of vaccine agency says he was ousted for resisting hydroxychloroquine

President Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Bright said Wednesday he believes he was removed from his role as director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority this week after clashing with Health and Human Services leadership over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The New York Times first reported the news.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies in conservative media have repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a potential game-changer for treating the coronavirus. Health experts have taken a more cautious approach, noting that the drug has shown anecdotal promise but that its efficacy has not yet been proven.

