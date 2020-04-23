Gilead's coronavirus drug flops in first major trial

Remdesivir, the drug made by Gilead Sciences that is being tested on coronavirus patients, "was not associated with clinical or virological benefits," according to a leaked summary of a randomized trial posted by the World Health Organization and viewed by STAT and the Financial Times on Thursday.

Why it matters: Experts have placed a lot of hope in remdesivir as an antiviral treatment for COVID-19, but the preliminary results of this study dash a lot of that hope. However, the study is still undergoing peer review, and Gilead is arguing the results weren't characterized appropriately.