56 mins ago - Health

What's next in the race for a coronavirus treatment

Bob Herman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Drugmaker Gilead is set to release clinical trial data in the next couple of weeks for a potential coronavirus treatment — the next big benchmark in a breakneck race to develop a drug that will help arrest the global pandemic.

Why it matters: The only way to truly get back to normal is through a treatment or, ideally, a vaccine. And the World Health Organization has said Gilead's drug, called remdesivir, is the "most promising candidate."

What we're watching: Gilead's next data release will come from a clinical trial being conducted in China. There's some concern that the trial isn't as strong as researchers had hoped, but Gilead seems to be expecting good things. It has ramped up production and supply.

What's next: Several other drugs are in late-stage trials. Those are by far the closest to mass production, but the biggest hope rests with a vaccine.

Treatments
  • Regeneron and Roche are testing existing anti-inflammatory drugs, and late-stage data for both is expected this summer. The good news: These drugs already exist, and their manufacturers already have big operations.
  • Other treatments are a long way, six months or longer, from knowing if they work. Many experts are watching an oral drug at Emory University that will start human testing soon. More U.S. hospitals and labs also started testing hydroxychloroquine, but we simply don't know yet whether the drug works, politics aside.
Vaccines
  • Moderna is still testing its vaccine in humans, and it won't be widely available for at least 12 months, assuming it's safe and effective. However, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Goldman Sachs its vaccine could possibly be used for emergency use for "some people, possibly including health care professionals, in the fall of 2020," and the company is scaling up production to millions of doses per month.
  • Inovio just started human trials for its vaccine this week.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech are working together to start trials of their vaccine by the end of April.
  • Experts say it's unrealistic to expect a mass-produced vaccine before 2021.

The bottom line: The science behind developing coronavirus treatments has never moved this fast before. But that doesn't mean expediency will supersede knowledge, and social distancing is giving us the chance to do more rigorous research.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,733,792 — Total deaths: 106,469 — Total recoveries: 395,418Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 514,415 — Total deaths: 19,882 — Total recoveries: 29,327Map.
  3. Public health latest: New FDA guidelines focus on protecting food service workers — Drugmaker Gilead is set to release clinical trial data for a potential treatment.
  4. 2020 latest: Maryland's June 2 primary will be "primarily through mail-in ballots" — Republicans worried about Trump's daily briefings, eventual plan to restart economy.
  5. Business latest: Coronavirus supply chain issues results in tons of wasted food — Some smaller airlines won't have to provide federal government with collateral.
  6. Federal government update: Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1— Efforts to increase work requirements for food stamps paused — Tech companies are stepping into the void.
  7. World: Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylinesCrime drops as coronavirus keeps people home.
  8. 🌷🐇 Easter weekend: America's biggest test yet on social distancing — Coronavirus prompts extreme efforts against Easter gatherings.
  9. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  10. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  11. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Dave Lawler

How the coronavirus is disrupting the global food supply

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The journey from field to plate has been interrupted in our locked down world.

Why it matters: With some crops rotting in fields and others subject to export bans, the coronavirus crisis could cause shortages in richer countries and hunger in poorer ones.

Go deeperArrow47 mins ago - Health
Mike AllenJim VandeHei

America's gaping coronavirus inequality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing what feels like a Darwinian moment where the strong in business, wealth and health are more likely to survive, while many others will sadly wither.

Why it matters: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great divides.

Go deeperArrow55 mins ago - Health