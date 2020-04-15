14 mins ago - Health

Gilead has filed for a trademark on the bottle for a coronavirus drug

Bob Herman

What Gilead wants its remdesivir bottle to look like. Photo: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Gilead Sciences is still testing its potential coronavirus treatment, but here's a sign the company may be expecting good news: It has applied for a trademark for the drug's packaging.

Why it matters: "The reason you make this trademark is because you think you're going to get a product out there soon," said Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer who first noticed Gilead's application. "This is part of your brand protection."

The big picture: Gilead's drug, remdesivir, is seen as a promising candidate to treat the novel coronavirus, but is still undergoing clinical trials and hasn't been proven to work.

  • Gilead is slated to release new data on remdesivir data later this month, from randomized trials in China.
  • Filing for a packaging trademark indicates the company is seriously thinking about this drug's branding and mass distribution.

What they're saying: A Gilead spokesperson says the trademark application "is par for the course" and "entirely consistent with our stated responsibility to plan for a potential regulatory authorization should remdesivir be proven safe and effective."

Gilead has already trademarked the same blue-and-gray bottle top and white labeling in other federally approved drugs.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Go deeperArrowApr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

California governor unveils roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdowns

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy, March 27. Photo: Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a roadmap on Tuesday that will guide how he will make the decision to relax the stay-at-home policies his state implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: While there is no timeline for modifying the stay-at-home order, Newsom's office said California would use a "gradual, science-based and data-driven framework" to determine when it would be safe to do so. Newsom indicated efforts to flatten the curve in California "have yielded positive results."

Go deeperArrow14 hours ago - Health