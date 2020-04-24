28 mins ago - Health

Fragments of data about a coronavirus drug don't tell us much

Bob Herman

We still don't know the true effectiveness of remdesivir. Photo: Ulrich Perrey/AFP via Getty Images

Depending on the study, remdesivir is either a clinical failure or a godsend for treating the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: The grim reality of the coronavirus pandemic has the world itching to know which experimental treatments actually work, but we're not necessarily getting any smarter from these incremental drips of incomplete information.

Driving the news: Remdesivir — an antiviral drug that some experts have seen as a promising coronavirus treatment — "was not associated with clinical or virological benefits" for coronavirus patients, according to a summary of a clinical trial in China, viewed by STAT and the Financial Times.

Between the lines: The truth is, we still don't really know how effective the drug is in fighting this virus.

  • The Chinese trial has a randomized control group, so it is by far the most reliable study. However, the trial has not gone through peer review, and Gilead said the results were "inconclusive" because the trial had to be terminated early.
  • The University of Chicago study and a Gilead-sponsored compassionate use study, which prompted rosier views of the drug, are riddled with flaws that make them hard to rely on. The most obvious drawback in both is the lack of a control group.

The bottom line: Science is slow for a reason, and the deluge of poorly designed trials and early drafts of studies is sowing confusion instead of creating clarity.

  • "The world is, unfortunately, getting a crash course in the value of evidence-based medicine vs. anecdote," veteran pharmaceutical analyst Brian Skorney tweeted.

What's next: A more rigorous report from Gilead's Chinese trial is expected at the end of this month, and data from other trials is expected in late May. Don't jump to any firm conclusions before that happens.

Go deeper: The high stakes of low scientific standards

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,716,917 — Total deaths: 190,985 — Total recoveries — 744,580Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 869,172 — Total deaths: 49,963 — Total recoveries — 80,934 — Total tested: 4,684,300Map.
  3. Public health latest: Why the South is especially at risk.
  4. In Congress: House passes $484 billion interim relief bill — A select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy. — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. Treatment latest: Small fragments of data from drug studies often don't tell us anything useful about effectiveness — one way or the other.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Caitlin Owens

The South is vulnerable to a coronavirus nightmare

Data: Surgo FoundationThe Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Southern states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules. That puts them at risk for the worst-case coronavirus scenarios.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow28 mins ago - Health
Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health