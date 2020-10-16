1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't remember being tested for COVID-19 before first debate

President Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

President Trump said during a town hall event aired on NBC News Thursday that he does not recall being tested for the coronavirus before the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Why it matters: The president tested positive for the virus on Oct. 2, just three days after standing onstage with former Vice President Joe Biden. The Commission on Presidential Debates requires that candidates test before the event.

What he's saying: "I don't know, I don't even remember. I test all the time," Trump said after "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie asked whether he had been tested on the day of the debate.

  • "I can tell you this, after the debate — like, I guess, a day or so — I think it was Thursday evening, maybe even late Thursday evening I tested positive. That's when I first found out"
  • Trump did not specify when exactly he tested negative before contracting the virus and noted he does not get tested everyday. He also told Fox Business earlier on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."

The big picture: The White House has relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against the virus, but critics started raising questions about that strategy after the president, staffers, members of the press corps and members of the Trump family tested positive earlier this month.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't get COVID-19 tests "every day"

President Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."

Why it matters: The White House relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against COVID-19, but critics began raising questions about that strategy after the president and at least a dozen other staffers and members of the press corps tested positive earlier this month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenUrsula Perano
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NIH tells NBC that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus" ahead of town hall

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

NBC announced Wednesday that President Trump will take part in a socially-distanced Miami town hall this week after the president balked at a virtual second presidential debate following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Why it matters: The network said that, as part of an agreement for the event, the White House provided a statement from NIH clinical director Clifford Lane, saying that he and Anthony Fauci had reviewed a PCR test collected from the president on Tuesday and believe Trump is "not shedding infectious virus ... with a high degree of confidence."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pauses campaign travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will pause her travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.

The state of play: The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was "not in close contact" with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. She will still pause her travel "out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution," the campaign said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow