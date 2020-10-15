Trump says he doesn't get COVID-19 tests "every day"

President Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."
Why it matters: The White House relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against COVID-19, but critics began raising questions about that strategy after the president and at least a dozen other staffers and members of the press corps tested positive earlier this month.
- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in July that Trump was being tested "multiple times a day," calling him "the most tested man in America."
- The White House physician and other officials have refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus before his diagnosis, citing privacy concerns.
What he's saying: "I'm tested, not every day, but I'm tested a lot. I was really tested a lot after I got rid of it, cause they wanted to make sure, and I was tested a lot. I said, 'how many tests do I have to take?'" Trump told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.