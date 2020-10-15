26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't get COVID-19 tests "every day"

President Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."

Why it matters: The White House relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against COVID-19, but critics began raising questions about that strategy after the president and at least a dozen other staffers and members of the press corps tested positive earlier this month.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in July that Trump was being tested "multiple times a day," calling him "the most tested man in America."
  • The White House physician and other officials have refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus before his diagnosis, citing privacy concerns.

What he's saying: "I'm tested, not every day, but I'm tested a lot. I was really tested a lot after I got rid of it, cause they wanted to make sure, and I was tested a lot. I said, 'how many tests do I have to take?'" Trump told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19, opens up about diagnosis

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump disclosed on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement detailing her experiences with the virus. Barron exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The big picture: President Trump revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump, Senate Republicans at odds over stalled stimulus talks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stimulus negotiations are beginning to remind me of running on a treadmill — lots of effort, no forward motion.

Why it matters: The economy and American workers need help. Democrats say so. President Trump says so. Fed chair Jay Powell says so, adding that there's a low risk of "overdoing it." At some point, such inaction will catch up to investors.

