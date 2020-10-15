Trump says he doesn't get COVID-19 tests "every day"

President Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."

Why it matters: The White House relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against COVID-19, but critics began raising questions about that strategy after the president and at least a dozen other staffers and members of the press corps tested positive earlier this month.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in July that Trump was being tested "multiple times a day," calling him "the most tested man in America."

The White House physician and other officials have refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus before his diagnosis, citing privacy concerns.

What he's saying: "I'm tested, not every day, but I'm tested a lot. I was really tested a lot after I got rid of it, cause they wanted to make sure, and I was tested a lot. I said, 'how many tests do I have to take?'" Trump told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.