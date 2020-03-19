Trump on coronavirus: "The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media"

President Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday that his administration was prepared for the coronavirus outbreak, but the "only thing" it wasn't prepared for was the media's response.

The state of play: Hospitals, state officials and local officials are already warning the federal government about key shortages they might face as the outbreak deepens.

Labs will need more of some key ingredients for diagnostic tests, including RNA-extraction kits, reagents and swabs.

Ventilators to help patients breathe are also in short supply. The U.S. has about 62,000, and only a limited ability to tap other supplies.

What Trump said: "The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly. I called for a ban for people coming in from China."

"In fact, it was [NBC News], I believe, called me a racist because I did that. It was many of the people in the room called me racist and other words because I did that. Because I went too early."

"So, when you say I wasn't prepared, I was the first one to do the ban. Now many other countries are following what I did. But the media doesn't acknowledge that. They know it's true, but they don't want to write about it."

He continued bashing the media after a reporter from far-right One America News asked him if he considered the phrase "Chinese food" racist and alleged without evidence that mainstream media outlets parrot Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

"They are siding with China. They are doing things they shouldn't be doing. They are siding with many others. China is the least of it."

The big picture: Trump and other Republican politicians and media personalities have faced backlash in recent days for referring to coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus."

This is in opposition to guidance from the World Health Organization, which requested last month that the epidemic be referred to as coronavirus or COVID-19, rather than terms that could stigmatize individuals with Chinese ancestry.

