Trump on coronavirus: "The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media"
President Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday that his administration was prepared for the coronavirus outbreak, but the "only thing" it wasn't prepared for was the media's response.
The state of play: Hospitals, state officials and local officials are already warning the federal government about key shortages they might face as the outbreak deepens.
- Labs will need more of some key ingredients for diagnostic tests, including RNA-extraction kits, reagents and swabs.
- Ventilators to help patients breathe are also in short supply. The U.S. has about 62,000, and only a limited ability to tap other supplies.
What Trump said: "The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly. I called for a ban for people coming in from China."
- "In fact, it was [NBC News], I believe, called me a racist because I did that. It was many of the people in the room called me racist and other words because I did that. Because I went too early."
- "So, when you say I wasn't prepared, I was the first one to do the ban. Now many other countries are following what I did. But the media doesn't acknowledge that. They know it's true, but they don't want to write about it."
He continued bashing the media after a reporter from far-right One America News asked him if he considered the phrase "Chinese food" racist and alleged without evidence that mainstream media outlets parrot Chinese Communist Party propaganda.
- "They are siding with China. They are doing things they shouldn't be doing. They are siding with many others. China is the least of it."
The big picture: Trump and other Republican politicians and media personalities have faced backlash in recent days for referring to coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan virus."
- This is in opposition to guidance from the World Health Organization, which requested last month that the epidemic be referred to as coronavirus or COVID-19, rather than terms that could stigmatize individuals with Chinese ancestry.
