Labs scrambling to stay ahead of coronavirus test supply shortages

Caitlin Owens

A health care worker screens a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through coronavirus testing site on March 18, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some academic labs are continuously reworking their coronavirus tests, or trying to make new tests altogether, in an effort to stay ahead of shortages in the supplies they need to make those tests.

The big picture: The U.S.' testing capacity has expanded as large commercial labs pledge to make tests, but we'll be right back to square one if we run out of the necessary ingredients.

Labs have been sounding the alarm about dwindling supplies of test ingredients like reagents, RNA-extraction kits and the swabs used to take samples from patients.

Driving the news: Stanford's clinical virology lab is in the process of validating its fourth RNA extraction method, medical director Benjamin Pinsky told me.

  • It's not as simple as just swapping one material for another. With each change, the lab has to make sure the test is still accurate.
  • “We have not had to do this, this rapidly with this many components of a particular test in my time in the laboratory," Pinsky said.

The University of California at San Francisco's clinical virology lab is working on five assays — which are essentially test recipes — as a response to supply shortages, medical director Charles Chiu told me, even though it already validated one earlier this month.

Other labs are developing tests with the potential for shortages in mind.

  • "Redundancy is key here," Harvard's Michael Mina said. "We are keeping redundancy very much on the back of our minds... There is a concern that some item might become out of stock and so as soon as we are live with our test, we will start validating other modifications."

Reworking existing tests isn't the only desperate attempt being made to ramp testing up. At-home kits are being developed and sold without FDA approval, the Washington Post reported last night, and testing sites are limiting who can be tested to conserve resources.

The bottom line: Continuously reworking tests isn't a sustainable long-term option. "I know a lot of the manufacturers are reporting that they are ramping up production and that these shortages are short-term, but we’ll have to see if that’s the case," Pinsky said.

  • "But certainly I hope that we don’t have to continue to keep changing reagents on a daily or weekly basis. That would be incredibly challenging for our lab.”

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens

Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing

Data: AEI; Table: Axios Visuals

Some of the nation’s best academic laboratories wanted to begin developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests early last month, but were blocked by federal rules about test development.

Why it matters: The U.S. is woefully behind in mass deployment of tests to detect coronavirus, determine its spread and isolate hot spots. Once given the go-ahead to develop tests under more relaxed terms, some of these labs were able to get tests up and running in a matter of days.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus tests are still extremely difficult to get in the U.S.

A lab technician testing for coronavirus in Lake Success, New York. Photo: Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are rapidly increasing, but too many people still can't get tested.

Between the lines: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's failed diagnostic test may be the original sin of our initial response to COVID-19, and we're still learning about the effects of allowing the virus to spread undetected.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Jonathan SwanCaitlin Owens

Scoop: Lab for coronavirus test kits may have been contaminated

A researcher works in a laboratory developing testing for the coronavirus. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A top federal scientist sounded the alarm about what he feared was contamination in an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation in Atlanta.

Driving the news: The Trump administration has ordered an independent investigation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, and manufacturing of the virus test kits has been moved, the sources said.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 1, 2020 - Health