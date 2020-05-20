Trump says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"

President Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine as a defense against the novel coronavirus when his regimen finishes "in a day or two."

Why it matters: The FDA warned last month that the anti-malarial drug appears to cause some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects in coronavirus patients.

Flashback: On Tuesday, when pressed on the FDA's warning, Trump responded by attacking a non-peer reviewed study that found an increased risk of death associated with patients who were only treated with the antimalarial drug — calling it a "false study."

Trump said on Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for "about a week and a half."

