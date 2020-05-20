19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"

President Trump speaks with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on May 20. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine as a defense against the novel coronavirus when his regimen finishes "in a day or two."

Why it matters: The FDA warned last month that the anti-malarial drug appears to cause some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects in coronavirus patients.

Flashback: On Tuesday, when pressed on the FDA's warning, Trump responded by attacking a non-peer reviewed study that found an increased risk of death associated with patients who were only treated with the antimalarial drug — calling it a "false study."

  • Trump said on Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for "about a week and a half."

Go deeper: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,968,133 — Total deaths: 326,464 — Total recoveries — 1,885,433Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,548,646 — Total deaths: 93,163 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening after states already took steps to open select businesses.
  4. World: The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationCoronavirus cases globally spike over 24 hours, WHO says.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

The coronavirus is a force for deglobalization

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling back the tide of globalization, both economically and politically.

Why it matters: For all its flaws, increased global trade and international connections has on the whole been a force for prosperity and peace. COVID-19 is forcing a reshoring that, while necessary, could leave the world poorer and less able to counter global threats — including the pandemic itself.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow26 mins ago - Health

In-person graduation ceremonies prove tempting as pandemic persists

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Not every graduation in America is going virtual this year.

The state of play: In Alabama's Birmingham suburbs, some 1,950 graduates and guests could attend Tuesday night's ceremony at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (famous from MTV's "Two-A-Days"), AP reports. Another 3,450 could be on hand on Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health