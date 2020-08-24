44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches massive digital ad buy for convention week

Screengrab from Trump campaign ad

The Trump campaign is going all in on digital advertising for the Republican National Convention, with plans to again take over the YouTube masthead and flood Facebook, Google and streaming services like Hulu with pro-Trump messaging.

The big picture: The massive digital ad buy — which is in the high seven figures, according to the campaign — will complement the Trumpian production planned for each night of the convention this week.

  • The goal is to inundate Americans on TV and online throughout the convention.

Details: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the campaign is running a series of ads on the YouTube masthead, prime online real estate, all four days of the convention — for a total of 96 hours.

  • One ad that will be featured prominently, titled "Fighting for the American Worker," makes Trump's case for his record on the economy and his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs.
  • Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios the campaign will also likely rotate in videos from the convention after they air.
  • The campaign has also purchased online ads in swing states for streaming services like Hulu. There will also be a big push on Facebook and Google.

The backstory: The campaign went big on digital ads last week for the Democratic National Convention, focusing on attacks on Joe Biden. This week's ads will be more geared to promoting Trump.

  • The campaign's digital buy last week exceeded $10 million, Murtaugh said, and it expects to spend a similar amount this week. Some of the ads are performance-based, so the final price may fluctuate.
  • The Trump campaign is also running TV ads in early-voting states on national cable as part of a separate ad buy, Murtaugh said.

Watch one of the ads.

