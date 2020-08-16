9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's DNC counterprogramming

Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign anticipates that Joe Biden will get a significant polling bump out of the Democratic National Convention. So the campaign has planned a week of heavy counterprogramming, with the president traveling to four battleground states. 

The state of play: Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin. Members of the Trump family will be campaigning, and two Trump-Pence bus tours with surrogates will be on the road and doing local media, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

  • The Trump campaign has also executed a massive digital ad buy for this week. The campaign will be taking over the YouTube masthead — prime internet real estate — for 96 consecutive hours from Tuesday through Friday, Murtaugh said.
  • The Trump campaign will also be doing homepage takeovers of the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox News and Daily Caller for various 24-hour periods during the DNC, Murtaugh added.

By the numbers: "The total of the online buy is high 7 figures. Some of the ads are performance-based, so the total could push to over $10 million," Murtaugh said.

  • The Trump campaign also has a TV blitz running in early-voting states, including Wisconsin (where the Democratic convention was supposed to be) and also on national cable, Murtaugh noted.

Jacob Knutson
Aug 15, 2020

Trump campaign to flood the web with ads during Democratic convention

President Trump speaking in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 14. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will launch a four-day digital advertising push during the Democratic National Convention, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "It’s an attempt to be as digitally ubiquitous as possible during a nearly all-digital convention, and the Trump campaign will be tailoring its message to a direct attack on the Democratic platform as a far-left manifestation of a Republican’s worst fears," the Times writes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Jonathan Swan
9 mins ago

Sheldon Adelson makes nice with Trump

Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam at a Trump rally in February. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a tense recent phone call with President Trump — first reported by the New York Times — the most important mega-donor in the Republican Party, Sheldon Adelson, has signaled he is poised to spend big to support the president.

Behind the scenes: Last Monday morning a group of top Republican Party donors gathered at the Four Seasons resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for a Trump campaign fundraiser.

