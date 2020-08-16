The Trump campaign anticipates that Joe Biden will get a significant polling bump out of the Democratic National Convention. So the campaign has planned a week of heavy counterprogramming, with the president traveling to four battleground states.

The state of play: Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin. Members of the Trump family will be campaigning, and two Trump-Pence bus tours with surrogates will be on the road and doing local media, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

The Trump campaign has also executed a massive digital ad buy for this week. The campaign will be taking over the YouTube masthead — prime internet real estate — for 96 consecutive hours from Tuesday through Friday, Murtaugh said.

The Trump campaign will also be doing homepage takeovers of the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox News and Daily Caller for various 24-hour periods during the DNC, Murtaugh added.

By the numbers: "The total of the online buy is high 7 figures. Some of the ads are performance-based, so the total could push to over $10 million," Murtaugh said.