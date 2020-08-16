Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The Trump campaign anticipates that Joe Biden will get a significant polling bump out of the Democratic National Convention. So the campaign has planned a week of heavy counterprogramming, with the president traveling to four battleground states.
The state of play: Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin. Members of the Trump family will be campaigning, and two Trump-Pence bus tours with surrogates will be on the road and doing local media, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.
- The Trump campaign has also executed a massive digital ad buy for this week. The campaign will be taking over the YouTube masthead — prime internet real estate — for 96 consecutive hours from Tuesday through Friday, Murtaugh said.
- The Trump campaign will also be doing homepage takeovers of the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox News and Daily Caller for various 24-hour periods during the DNC, Murtaugh added.
By the numbers: "The total of the online buy is high 7 figures. Some of the ads are performance-based, so the total could push to over $10 million," Murtaugh said.
- The Trump campaign also has a TV blitz running in early-voting states, including Wisconsin (where the Democratic convention was supposed to be) and also on national cable, Murtaugh noted.