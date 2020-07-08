The three topics generating the most intense interest online are the coronavirus, racial injustice and foreign policy, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios — and all are issues that are working against President Trump right now.

Why it matters: Storylines in Trump's populist sweet spot that carried the news cycle for much of his presidency — immigration, trade, a strong economy — have fallen away during the pandemic.

On the coronavirus, Trump's hopes for a swift return to normal have been thwarted by a ferocious surge of cases across the country. His defiance of public health guidance — from hosting a rally in Tulsa to dismissing the importance of mask wearing — have backfired as other Republicans are increasingly promoting a more cautious approach.

Between the lines: The topics in Trump's wheelhouse that dominated headlines for much of his presidency have either begun to work against him or become irrelevant during the pandemic.

Economy: Recent outbreaks of the virus have diminished hope of a sharp V-shaped recovery, and economic pain may still be widespread come Nov. 3. One bright spot for Trump: he still has a slight edge over Biden in Americans' confidence on the economy — one of the only issues where that's still true.

The bottom line: Though Trump stories continue to attract more attention on social media than Biden — and many times over — those stories have been damaging and have been accompanied by cratering polling.

