47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Rising coronavirus cases pause U.S. economic recovery

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

People eat at the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in New York City. Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Given the reporting lag for most traditional economic indicators, investors have turned to real-time data to assess the U.S. economy. Almost all of which shows business activity stalling or declining.

What's happening: Economists at Jefferies write in a note to clients that their in-house economic activity index has "flat-lined" and "has now been moving sideways for the past three weeks."

  • "The loss of momentum is broad-based, spanning small business activity, discretionary footfall, restaurant bookings, traffic congestion, and web traffic to state unemployment portals."
  • "Regional data show particular weakness in virus-hit states, where V-shaped recoveries are morphing into Ws."
  • "Given the timing of the hit, official June data are likely to be spared, but there is clear downside for July data."

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic appears to be worsening in larger portions of the country, Goldman Sachs economists write in a note to clients.

  • States with more than half the U.S. population now meet just one or none of the CDC-recommended gating criteria for reopening — established benchmarks, such as 14 days of fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer people with symptoms.
  • CDC guidelines propose the use of six gating indicators to assess when municipalities should move from one phase to another.

Yes, but: The increased detection of these COVID-19 cases lowers the probability and severity of any second wave of infections, researchers at Bank of America note.

  • University of Washington's IHME model estimates daily new infections peaked at 243,000 on March 23, but there were so few test kits available that only 8% were detected, according to BofA.
  • Currently the IHME model suggests there are about 69,000 new daily COVID-19 infections in the United States.
  • "Because testing is becoming increasingly plentiful and sophisticated ... more than half those daily infections are now being detected."

Hans Nichols
Jul 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

The numbers behind the jobs numbers don't look so hot

Reproduced from Homebase; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some private data the White House closely monitors has been pointing to an economic recovery that’s plateauing — and that could bolster the case for more stimulus this summer.

Driving the news: June's unemployment rate will be released tomorrow morning, but the official jobs numbers are practically dated the moment they flash on financial terminals. The White House watches other private data to get an earlier sense of what's happening — and that data suggests the recovery may be cooling off.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 2, 2020 - Health

U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 50,000 for first time

A medical technologist processes test samples for the coronavirus at a lab in Tampa, Florida, on June 25. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: The pandemic is accelerating across the U.S., with the Sun Belt being hit particularly hard. Daily coronavirus case records were reported on Wednesday in Texas (8,076), Arizona (4,878), Georgia (2,946), North Carolina (1,843) and Tennessee (1,806).

Jacob Knutson
Jul 1, 2020 - Health

Former FDA chief: 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CNBC Wednesday that the United States is likely only diagnosing one in 10 new coronavirus infections and that between 400,000 and 500,000 Americans may be contracting the virus every day.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in June that the country's total number of infections may be closer to more than 23 million — or around 10x the 2.3 million confirmed cases at the time.

