2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's failing culture wars

Data: Google; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

President Trump built his political brand by stoking the nation's culture wars, but search data is showing us how much harder it's been for him to replicate that success while running against another white man in his 70s — and while there's a coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Google Trends data shows Trump's "Sleepy Joe" name-calling isn't generating nearly the buzz "Crooked Hillary" (or "Little Marco") did in 2016. Base voters who relished doubting President Obama's birth certificate aren't questioning Biden's.

  • Tech platforms are beginning to take more responsibility. And the coronavirus is a more unifying, longer-lasting fear that the president predicted.

Why it matters: Trump's struggle to find a line of attack that takes off against Joe Biden may be driving him to diverge more politically.

  • Other factors are working against Trump's playbook. Tech platforms are increasingly moving to shut down hate speech and flag misinformation, killing the sources of some of Trump's favorite conspiratorial material.
  • And search metrics suggest that for the most part, a nation with more than 125,000 dead from the coronavirus has less patience for the president's usual tactics.

Trump's attempts to find an alternate culture-war footing — highlighted by his Mount Rushmore speech on Friday — with Confederate statues and police defunding appear to face their own limits.

  • Google Trends data shows that searches for "coronavirus" are far outpacing those for "statues," "police" and "antifa."
  • The president's disconnect with popular sentiment on two issues of the day — the virus and protests against structural racism — have led to some self-inflicted wounds, including his sparsely-attended rally in Tulsa and his tweet about an elderly Buffalo protester being shoved by police.
  • Trump's continued attack line about Biden "not leaving his basement" hasn't taken hold measurably with voters, according to the search data. Biden's actions in terms of social distancing largely align with a majority of voters' own anxieties.
  • The Trump campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Conspiracy theories that benefitted Trump in the past often were formed in dark corners of the internet before bubbling up to more mainstream pundits — but now Big Tech is more aware than ever of its influence on society.

  • The president's earlier lever for Biden-linked conspiracy theory revolved around son Hunter Biden's work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which Trump tweeted about last week for the first time in months.
  • But Ukraine attacks present some challenges for Trump. They were publicly litigated at length during his impeachment trial — and serve to remind the public that Trump was impeached only months ago.

What's next: Trump isn't changing to meet the moment. He's moving away from comprehensive police reform, digging in as a law-and-order candidate and looking for another way to mobilize against Biden that can stick.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

From sleepy to senile: Inside the Trump campaign's effort to rebrand Biden

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump and his top advisers are trying to rebrand Joe Biden as a danger to America — with some aides admitting privately that the "Sleepy Joe" nickname will never gin up the visceral reaction they exploited against "Crooked Hillary" Clinton.

Driving the news: The emerging strategy is to claim Biden's mental faculties are diminished and say he can't rein in protesters' most controversial excesses, including toppling a Ulysses S. Grant statue, looting stores, burning buildings and vandalizing St. John's Church.

Jonathan Swan
Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign to zero in on COVID inflection points in coming week

Biden met with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and made remarks on his plan for affordable health care, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, June 25. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to focus its messages this week on "the difference between what Joe Biden called for and what Donald Trump did at crucial inflection points" since the pandemic arrived in America, according to a Biden adviser.

What we're hearing: Expect the Biden campaign to use footage of Trump golfing, holding rallies, complaining about being mistreated by the media and saying he wanted testing slowed down.

Hans Nichols
Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he need to know it."

