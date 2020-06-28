Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

From sleepy to senile: Inside the Trump campaign's effort to rebrand Biden

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump and his top advisers are trying to rebrand Joe Biden as a danger to America — with some aides admitting privately that the "Sleepy Joe" nickname will never gin up the visceral reaction they exploited against "Crooked Hillary" Clinton.

Driving the news: The emerging strategy is to claim Biden's mental faculties are diminished and say he can't rein in protesters' most controversial excesses, including toppling a Ulysses S. Grant statue, looting stores, burning buildings and vandalizing St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Trump is trailing in key states, and some of his advisers say they're running out of time to make suburban moms so scared of "Uncle Joe" that they'll vote for Trump.

  • A growing number of Trump's advisers say their best shot is to convince voters that the avuncular Biden won't really run the show if elected.

"We need to be demonizing him," said a Republican lawmaker who talks regularly to Trump. The lawmaker said "Sleepy Joe" sounds harmless, congenial and low key. "Sleepy probably sounds nice to a lot of people right now, with everything that's going on," he said.

  • In April's NBC/WSJ poll, only 25% of voters held a "very negative" view of Biden. In the NBC/WSJ poll of April 2016, meanwhile, 42% of voters held a "very negative" view of Hillary Clinton. Trump's figure is similar to Clinton's — around 43% of voters today say they hold a "very negative" view of him (53% were "very negative" on Trump in April 2016).
  • In recent days, Trump has sought to cast a more sinister light over Biden, replacing "Sleepy Joe" with "Corrupt Joe," the Washington Post first reported.

Behind the scenes: Trump's aides say it will be harder to make Biden widely despised than it was with Clinton, who was a conservative media target for decades.

  • "You're not going to make Joe Biden hated personally," said a source involved in the internal discussions. "You can't do it through personality."
  • So they will try to argue that he wouldn't really be in charge. "You've got to make it so that a vote for Joe Biden isn't a vote for Joe Biden, it's really a vote for his radical left-wing puppet masters," the source said.

Between the lines: Trump and some of his top advisers and surrogates have been testing variations on that theme.

  • Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller often sends out talking points to Trump insiders, which he calls "Quick Bites." Last Monday's talkers, reviewed by Axios, included this point: "The left-wing mob controlling Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic Party has gone too far. Statues of Teddy Roosevelt and defunding the police is just the beginning, and Joe Biden is too weak to make them stop."
  • In Thursday night's town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump didn't use the phrase "Sleepy Joe," according to the Fox transcripts.
  • He did say: "I don't think Biden's a radical left, but it doesn't matter because they're going to just do whatever they want to do. They'll take him over. ... Whether you like it or not, he's shot. The radical left is going to take him over."
  • Both Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale have made versions of this pitch in recent days.

Yes, but: It's not at all clear that any of these new attacks will work.

  • Trump's advisers have long argued over the most effective way of attacking Biden, and in the most recent NYT/Siena College poll, more than 60% of voters disagreed with the notion that Biden was too old to be an effective president.
  • Biden is 77; Trump is 74.
  • It's also a bit of a head-scratcher as to how Biden can be both "Corrupt Joe" — which suggests a degree of agency — and totally incapacitated.

Biden campaign response: "During the entire clown car parade of shattered, failed, and recycled lies that is the Trump campaign, Donald Trump has never been able to stop telling on himself," Biden's director of rapid response, Andrew Bates, said in a statement.

  • Bates listed Trump vulnerabilities, including the coronavirus response, China and questions of mental acuity, noting how Trump mused about whether doctors could inject disinfectant into people to treat the virus.
  • "Whoever comes up with these attacks," Bates said, "we should honestly be paying them."

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie says Trump is on track to lose to Joe Biden

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump is on track to lose against former Vice President Joe Biden in November "if he doesn't change course both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people."

Driving the news: Both state and national polls in recent weeks have shown Biden gaining a commanding lead against Trump. At a Fox News town hall last week, Trump told Sean Hannity that Biden "is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe" — an apparent acknowledgment of the dire state of his re-election campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump’s superpower turns to kryptonite

Screenshot from CNN

No president in our lifetime has enjoyed a more mesmerizing, seemingly unbendable hold on his political base than Donald Trump. He shifts their views on big topics like the FBI or Vladimir Putin and retains their support regardless of what he says or does.

Why it matters: This connection is turning fast into a liability for Trump and the entire GOP because the president and his mostly white, mostly male base are on the opposite side of most Americans on the epic topics of our day — wearing masks, combating the coronavirus, and condemning racial inequality and police brutality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 10,072,616 — Total deaths: 500,321 — Total recoveries — 5,100,238Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 2,544,169 — Total deaths: 125,768 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. World: Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 with no end in sight.
  4. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress — GOP Senate health chairman urges Trump to wear mask to end political debate.
  5. Public health: Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control — Former FDA commissioner says aggressive action in virus hot spots won't see impact for weeks.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow