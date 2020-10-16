Tonight's dueling town halls were like a choose-your-own-ending book, letting us peer into the future and see what the two election outcomes would be like.

The big picture: The contrast reflects one of the big questions about Trump that's before Americans as they vote — Are you captivated, or are you exhausted?

On ABC, Joe Biden was chatty and substantive — focused on big issues. George Stephanopoulos prodded politely between serious questions from audience members. You could get up and walk away and get on with your life, and not worry about missing something big.

The town halls replaced what was supposed to be the second presidential debate, which was scrapped after Trump refused to participate virtually. Just flipping between the channels, you instantly saw and heard the differences:

NBC's set was outside, in Miami, so the broadcast had to be louder.

ABC was inside, in Philadelphia, with lower sound.

The decibels reflected the mood and the tone of the questions.

President Trump was unyielding and unapologetic on the coronavirus, with his views unchanged after his own hospitalization.

Trump continues to cherry-pick his stats. When Guthrie pointed out that U.S. coronavirus deaths per capita were among the highest among industrialized countries, Trump interjected: "Excess mortality! Excess mortality, we’re a winner."

Trump then credited himself with "an amazing job" and said the virus fight is "rounding the corner" — a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS' Norah O'Donnell that Thanksgiving gatherings may need to be curtailed.

Photo: Heidi Gutman/ABC

Biden continued to resist a flat answer on whether he'd favor adding justices to the Supreme Court.

"I'm not a fan," he said. Biden added that his ultimate position will depend on how the confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is handled, and "how much they rush this."

"I'm open to considering what happens from that point on," Biden said.

When Stephanopoulos reminded the former vice president of his history of leveling with voters, Biden replied: "No matter what answer I gave you, if I say it, that’s the headline tomorrow. It won't be about what’s going on now — the improper way they're proceeding."

Biden suggested he'll clarify his position for voters in the next few weeks: "They do have a right to know where I stand, and they'll have a right to know where I stand before they vote."

Between the lines: More than 15 million Americans have early voted, so they didn't get that opportunity.

