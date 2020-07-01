Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rules against Trump asylum restrictions

President Trump visits the southern border fence in Otay Mesa, California, lastSeptember. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled against the Trump administration's third-country asylum rule late Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per Neal Katayal, a lawyer involved in the legal challenge, the District Court decision "invalidates" the transit ban.

"The decision by Judge Kelly, who President Trump appointed to the bench in 2017, goes into effect immediately."
— Katayal's tweet
  • The decision comes on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling last Thursday that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The big picture: The third-country rule prevented immigrants from claiming asylum in the U.S. if they did not apply via a third country they passed through first on their way to the southern border. 

  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

Read the decision via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Marisa Fernandez
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks publication of tell-all book by Trump's niece

Photo: Screenshot from Simon & Schuster

A New York judge issued an injunction on Tuesday temporarily blocking publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

The big picture: The preliminary decision marks a temporary win for President Trump's younger brother Robert, who filed the lawsuit to stop his niece's memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."

Amy Harder
Jun 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Trump administration to weigh in on pipeline lawsuit

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The Trump administration is expected to weigh in on a lawsuit in the next couple of months that questions the legality of eminent domain to build a natural-gas pipeline, following a request from the Supreme Court on Monday. The justices will then decide whether to review it.

The big picture: The dispute, over a 120-mile pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, is one of three high-court battles that represent the culmination of fights over fossil-fuel infrastructure of all kinds that have raged over the past decade as a proxy for a broader debate about climate change and energy.

Sam Baker
Jun 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana on Monday, a sign that even if the court's newly expanded conservative majority wants to chip away at abortion rights, it will likely do so incrementally.

Why it matters: The court's 5-4 ruling largely leaves the status quo of abortion law unchanged, affirms the court’s precedents and leaves big decisions about the future of abortion access for another day.

