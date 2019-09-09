Federal judge blocks latest Trump asylum ban nationwide for 2nd time

A California federal judge re-issued a nationwide injunction on Monday, blocking the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who have not first applied for refuge in a "third country" they've traveled through.

The big picture: Last month, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed federal Judge Jon Tigar's first preliminary injunction to apply only to the 9th circuit. The move allowed the Trump administration to enforce the policy — which would all but deny asylum to Central American migrants — in Texas and New Mexico. The policy will now be blocked nationwide once again.