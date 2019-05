Driving the news: Many 2020 hopefuls have publicly opposed Missouri's and Alabama's strict new abortion laws, including Trump's only major GOP primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

The big picture: This is the first time Trump has addressed the conservative drive to overhaul abortion laws, which seeks to eventually challenge protections that have existed at a federal level since Roe v. Wade in 1973. In his tweets, Trump said "we have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal judges."

"If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!"

— Trump, Twitter, May 18

