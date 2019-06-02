Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Trump: U.K. should ready for no-deal Brexit and send Farage to EU talks

Then-Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, right, greets then-UKIP leader Nigel Farage during a campaign rally at the Mississippi Coliseum on August 24, 2016 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and President Trump. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Britain should send Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to European Union negotiations because he's "very smart" and leave the EU without a deal if it doesn't get what it wants, President Trump told the Sunday Times.

What he's saying: Trump told the newspaper ahead of his U.K. visit he wouldn't pay the 39 billion-pound ($49 billion) cost to leave the EU, outlined in the current agreement, saying "it's a big number." "If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away," he said.

The big picture: Trump is due to meet on Tuesday with British business leaders and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa Ma. It'll be her last week in office after she resigned as PM amid the escalating Brexit crisis. Trump on Friday expressed support for former U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Go deeper: Trump's state visit to the U.K. could get awkward

Brexit