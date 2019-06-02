Britain should send Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to European Union negotiations because he's "very smart" and leave the EU without a deal if it doesn't get what it wants, President Trump told the Sunday Times.

What he's saying: Trump told the newspaper ahead of his U.K. visit he wouldn't pay the 39 billion-pound ($49 billion) cost to leave the EU, outlined in the current agreement, saying "it's a big number." "If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away," he said.