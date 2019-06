President Trump expressed support for former U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's run for Prime Minister in an interview with The Sun on Friday, but stopped short of formally endorsing him.

Catch up quick: Trump said Johnson would be an "excellent" choice, but he also praised Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's potential to succeed as Theresa May's replacement, saying, "I could help anybody if I endorse them." Trump will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and UK business leaders on June 4.