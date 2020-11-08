Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tropical Storm Eta closing in on Cuba and Florida

Photo: NOAA

Tropical Storm Eta was nearing Cuba overnight, where it's expected to make landfall Sunday morning and produce "life-threatening" flash flooding before threatening Florida, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Eta was forecast to regain strength later Sunday and "could be near hurricane strength as it approaches and moves near or over Florida," warned the NHC. Hurricane watches were issued for Florida's coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach
and for the Florida Keys.

  • Eta was moving 125 miles west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was forecast to produce "dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds" over parts of Cuba and Florida.
  • The storm was expected to bring 5-10 inches of rain to Cuba, while parts of Florida were expected to get 5-10 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas seeing up to 15 inches of rain, per NHS.

Of note: In anticipation of Eta's arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in eight southern counties on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution."

The big picture: Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday.

  • It brought torrential rains to parts of Central America, including Guatemala, where rescue crews continued their search on Saturday for over 100 people believed to be buried by mudslides.
  • Eta weakened to a tropical depression before regaining tropical storm strength earlier on Saturday as it lashed parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica earlier.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the storm.

Nov 7, 2020 - World

Storm Eta: At least 150 believed to be dead or missing in Guatemala

People wade through the water in a flooded area in Panzos, Alta Verapaz, in Guatemala. Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP

At least 150 are believed to be dead or missing in Guatemala after Tropical Depression Eta brought torrential rain to Central America, triggering devastating flooding and mudslides, per Reuters.

The big picture: Eta, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, was expected to strengthen overnight as it moved northeast toward Cuba, the Cayman Islands, parts of the Bahamas and southern Florida, the National Hurricane Center said late on Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 1 hour ago - World

World leaders congratulate Biden on election victory

Biden and Merkel in 2013. Photo: Popow/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The leaders of America's closest allies aren't waiting for President Trump to concede. They're already offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Why it matters: The world is now preparing for a very different American administration.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow